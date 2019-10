SPRING, Texas — Air 11 is over a 3-alarm fire at a Motel 6 in north Harris County where firefighters in Spring are working to get people and pets out.

Sources tell KHOU 11 two children have been taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The motel is at 19606 Cypresswood Court. Firefighters are urging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details as they become available.

