HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — People are shooting guns in the direction of a neighborhood near Cypress.

A few of the shots, neighbors say, have hit at least two homes.

“Sometimes it’s one round, sometimes it’s three. Sometimes it’s eight or nine,” Levi Culver said of the gunfire he hears at night near his Hearthstone neighborhood home.

Neighbors are commenting by the dozens on the NextDoor app.

Culver said gunmen are using a dead end along Sunbury Lane near Forest Trail Drive to access a Harris County Flood Control District drainage ditch.

Ten days ago, a trio of shots flew into a home. The family inside told neighbors they missed getting hit by just a few feet.

“And then Sunday night, we heard gunfire again and ultimately our house was struck too,” Culver said.

Culver called and emailed everyone connected to the northwest Harris County location: the Harris County Flood Control District, his county commissioner, constable and the sheriff.

“What has come from that has yet to be seen,” said Culver, who is hopeful the homeowners will get help. “Because in my opinion, if this isn’t fixed, the only other option is moving.”

