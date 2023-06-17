Investigation underway after pedestrian hit and killed near Klein area, sheriff says

Details are limited at this time, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed the person died at the scene.

SPRING, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed early Saturday morning near the Klein area, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The deadly crash was reported just after 6:30 a.m. on Spring Cypress and Kuykendahl in the Spring-Klein area.

Details on the crash are limited at this time, but Gonzalez confirmed that the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a breaking news story, we'll update this post as soon as we get new information.

