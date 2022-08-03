x
Pedestrian struck and killed by car attempting to avoid potential crash, HCSO says

The victim was attempting to cross the street outside of a crosswalk when the accident happened, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was killed while crossing the street in northwest Harris County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 8:39 p.m. on FM 529 near Eldridge Parkway.

Deputies said a gray SUV was heading west in the middle lane of FM 529. A red SUV turned out from a private driveway in front of the gray SUV, causing it to swerve to avoid a collision.

The gray SUV then went into the right lane and struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street heading north outside of a crosswalk, deputies said.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased, deputies said.

HCSO Sgt. Dashana Cheek said the driver of the gray SUV stayed on scene and cooperated with deputies. The driver showed no signs of impairment.

HCSO said they're unsure if the driver of the red SUV was even aware if an accident happened and the incident remains under investigation.

