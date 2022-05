A driver is being questioned in the incident that happened Wednesday morning.

HOUSTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fuqua Street and Beamer Road.

Police say the victim is a male but didn't give any other details.

The driver stopped at the scene and was being questioned by police.

HPD is asking the public to avoid the area.

