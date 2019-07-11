A pedestrian was hit and killed along the eastbound feeder of Beltway 8 South.
The eastbound feeder lanes are closed at Cottingham Lane.
We have a crew at the scene gathering more information.
Check back for updates.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
A pedestrian was hit and killed along the eastbound feeder of Beltway 8 South.
The eastbound feeder lanes are closed at Cottingham Lane.
We have a crew at the scene gathering more information.
Check back for updates.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM