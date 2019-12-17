One person is dead and another person was critically injured Tuesday after they were struck by a vehicle at an auto yard in north Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a worker in a van appeared to have accidentally struck another vehicle that was being worked on by two other men.

The happened in the 300 block if W. Canino Road.

Originally. the sheriff's office said the driver stayed on scene, but now they are reporting he drove away and they are attempting to locate him.

