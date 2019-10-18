HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead Thursday night after an accident involving an 18-wheeler in east Harris County.
Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident at 17729 East Freeway near Brookshire Street. They said an 18-wheeler hit a pedestrian who died at the scene.
Deputies said drivers should expect delays in the area.
