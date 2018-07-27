MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A male pedestrian was killed after being struck by a train in the Oak Ridge North area Friday morning,

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the fatal incident happened on the tracks near Alana Lane and Hanna Road.

The train crossing at that location as well as the one at Robinson and at Cox Road are closed as deputies and railroad officials investigate.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and prepare for heavier than normal traffic on those routes.

© 2018 KHOU