Sheriff Ed Gonzalez believes the pedestrian is a construction worker.

CROSBY, Texas — A contractor picking up debris on the roadway was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler Thursday in Crosby, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened on Highway 90 near FM 2100. The eastbound lanes of Highway 90 are temporarily closed as an investigation continues.

No other details have been provided but we are working to gather more information.

Check back for any updates.