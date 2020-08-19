MKT Trail pedestrian bridge catches fire along White Oak Bayou near I-10

The Houston Fire Department responded before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters were on the scene of a burning pedestrian bridge west of downtown on Wednesday morning.

The fire started after 10 a.m. and partially burned the trestle area of the MKT Trail bridge, which goes over White Oak Bayou near I-10.

It's unclear at this time what caused the fire, but firefighters had it under control by 11 a.m.

The bridge remains closed to pedestrians and cyclists at this time. There's no word on when it might reopen.

Houston Fire Department Arson Investigators have been called to the scene to try and determine a cause.