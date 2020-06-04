HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies in north Harris County are investigating an incident that sent a pedestrian and a motorcyclist to the hospital late Sunday.

The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m. on FM 1960 at Cali, just west of I-45.

District 1 deputies said a motorcyclist had a green light when they hit a person in the roadway. The man who was hit, who is in his early 20s, was critically hurt and taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

The motorcycle rider was hurt and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

No charges or citations have been announced in the case.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter