Passerby spots flames, smoke coming from top of downtown Houston parking structure

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters were called to a parking structure in downtown two nights in a row.

There were no injuries, and the fire is now out.

The fire happened at a parking garage off Pease and Louisiana at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, although firefighters noted they responded to the same location the night before as well.

There were plumes of smoke and orange flames glowing toward the top. Crews used ladder trucks to spray water from above.

Firefighters believe the building’s cooling towers on the roof are what caught fire. The cause has not been determined.

They said a passerby is the one who first spotted the flames and called 911. The downtown fire station is only a couple blocks away, so crews were able to respond quickly to the situation.