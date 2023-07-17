Pearland man frustrated with lack of action after he reported water leak

Scott Lassila called KHOU 11 News because he said he wasn't getting any answers.

PEARLAND, Texas — A Pearland man is frustrated about a water leak that's causing problems at his house.

He said he started calling in February and was repeatedly told that he was "in the cue."

"It’s running down the curb, enough where it runs all the time, goes all the way down past my neighbor’s house here and then on the other side here there seems to be another break here and this one has been running as long as mine has," Lassila said.

We reached out to Inframark President Todd Burrer, who said they were aware of the water leak and admitted that it shouldn't have taken so long to fix. He said Lassila's house was the first stop on Tuesday's schedule. Inframark handles the water service in Lassila's area.

Burrer said Inframark replaced the water meter last December but the first call they got about the leak was in May, contradicting what Lassila said.

When asked why it took so long to fix, Burrer said the leak is not a serious one and was classified as "priority 2." He said the recent lack of rain has caused more lines to break and they're handling a lot of calls.