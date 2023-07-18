Less than 24 hours after KHOU 11 report, water leak fixed in Pearland neighborhood

Scott Lassila said he tried for months to get a water leak fixed with no luck. He got fed up with the wait, so he decided to call KHOU 11 News.

Example video title will go here for this video

PEARLAND, Texas — A Pearland homeowner thanked KHOU 11 News after a report led to action in his neighborhood.

Scott Lassila said he tried to get help for months with no luck. That's why he decided to call KHOU.

"They kept telling me: 'You are in the cue to get fixed." Nobody could tell me, am I first in the queue? Tenth in the queue? Nobody could tell me where I was," Lassila said.

That all changed after Monday night's report. First thing Tuesday, crews were at Lassila's house to not only fix the leak he had been dealing with, but another one nearby.

"I just finally gave up ... reaching out to you guys and lo and behold, a day after I notified you guys, it’s fixed," Lassila said. "You guys have done a fantastic job for me and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it."

Lassila lives in a Municipal Utility District that contracts with a water service company called Inframark. The president of the company said they've been backed up on calls for busted pipes because of a lack of rain.

Lassila said he hopes the last 24 hours leads to change in the future.

"I hope that now with you guys reaching out to them and explaining to them the issue and they jumped on it, I hope when other customers call and request for service they don’t have to go the route that I went," Lassila said.

He said he's glad to be done with the problem that has been plaguing him for months. The sidewalk still needs to be repaved, but he's grateful that the nuisance water leak has been fixed. Inframark said crews will be back out to pour fresh concrete when the ground dries.