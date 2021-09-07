Pearland resident one step closer to voting on allowing bars to open inside city limits

About 3,000 signatures are needed to get a measure on the November ballot that could allow businesses that make more than 51% of their revenue in alcohol to open.

PEARLAND, Texas — Bars could soon start opening up in the city of Pearland.

The current law states businesses selling alcohol must make at least 51 percent of their revenue from food sales.

However, a group is pushing to change the law by letting voters decide on whether or not bars should be allowed to open.

CP’s Liquor has been in business three months.

Owner Christian Piorkowski said the store was only allowed to open after Pearland residents voted a few years ago to allow off-premise liquor to be sold inside city limits.

“This measure is aimed at bringing in businesses like Main Event, Topgolf, family friendly events that, oh yeah, I didn’t realize that more than 51 percent of their sales are actually alcohol,” Piorkowski said.

"If you’re selling more food than alcohol you can pretty much do whatever but if maybe you want to open a wine bar, you’re not permitted to do that," said Alex Kamkar, a member of the Pearland Entertainment and Beverage Coalition.

He said changing the law would benefit the city and its residents.

“Companies look for where do my people work and where do they recreate and relax, and it’s going to make us more of a complete city,” Kamkar said.

Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole said there are pros and cons anytime you deal with alcohol.

“We would have a say so in how we go about allowing places to be in our city that would ultimately be just a bar or below the 51 percent,” Mayor Cole said.

He supports the process of getting the public involved.

Kamkar said 15,000 residents signatures are needed to get the measure on the November ballot. So far, 12,000 residents have signed it with a July 20 deadline to collect the rest.

“If we get on the ballot, we’re going to win,” Kamkar said.