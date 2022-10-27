Skeletal remains found by hunters in Pearland in 1985 identified as missing 16-year-old

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said the investigation into Alisha Cooks' homicide remains open.

PEARLAND, Texas — The family of a Brazoria County teen who vanished in the summer of 1985 finally has some answers. They reported Alisha "Lisa" Marie Cooks missing but never knew what had happened to her.

Three decades later, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said skeletal remains found in December of that year were finally identified as Cooks.

Hunters found the remains in December of 1985 at the end of County Road 59 at County Road 90, which is now the Silverlake subdivision in Pearland.

At some point, Alisha's family provided DNA samples that were uploaded into a national database and the DNA matched the 1985 remains.

"Providing closure to the families of victims is not always doable. I am proud to say in the case of Alisha Cooks we have done just that," Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman said.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Cooks' homicide remains open, Stallman said. They hope to eventually find out who killed the girl and arrest them.