Add Pearland to list of cities implementing facial covering orders

The order in Pearland goes into effect Sunday, June 28

PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland is joining the growing list of cities and counties in the Houston area that require facial coverings be worn in businesses.

The order, which was issued Thursday, goes into effect Sunday, June 28 at 12:01 a.m. It says that businesses must require employees and guests 10 years of age and older to wear some type of facial covering “where six feet of separation isn’t feasible.”

The order expires July 12 at 11:59 p.m.

Businesses are also required to post notice of the order.