PEARLAND, Texas — HOUSTON – The man accused of running a sex trafficking ring out of Manvel High School is going to prison.

Dihlon Lee Davis, 23, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison Monday after admitting he recruited a high school girl and trafficked her for sex, according to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

When Davis was arrested in 2017, investigators said there were at least half a dozen victims recruited from Alvin ISD schools. One of them was a minor.

Davis’ girlfriend, also a minor, helped him recruit the girls, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.

Alvin ISD police first learned about the ring after the girlfriend got into a fight with another girl when she asked if she wanted to be a prostitute.

Investigators later found photos and videos on the girlfriend’s cell phone that led to Davis’ arrest. Investigators also found advertisements on Backpage.com using Davis’ phone number and a photo of one victim in bra and panties, court documents state.

The girl in that photo, a minor, said the victims were often taken to the Super 8 Motel in Lake Jackson where they were given drugs and trafficked for sex.

She said the girls would make $100 an hour. They gave half of it to Davis and his girlfriend to buy drugs.

The trafficking happened during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The girls involved told their parents they were going to the rodeo but went to Lake Jackson instead, according to court documents.

After Davis is released from prison, he’ll serve 15 years on supervised release and will be ordered to register as a sex offender. He will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and FBI – Texas City, both part of the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance (HTRA), conducted the investigation.

