PEARLAND, Texas - One of the victims injured in a deadly car crash in Canada has been identified as Pearland ISD teacher Sarah Copeland.

According to Canadian news outlet Global News, six people died in a head-on crash near Jasper, Alberta, Canada, two of them from the same family.

Global News reported Copeland’s mother, Angela Dye Elkins, and Copeland’s husband, Nick Copeland, died in the crash. Sarah Copeland, her father and 2-year-old son survived.

Global News said four people in the other car involved were killed.

“Pearland ISD is saddened to learn that one of our teachers, Sarah Copeland, was involved in a tragic car

accident while traveling with her family in Canada,” Pearland ISD officials said in a statement. “Mrs. Copeland has worked for Pearland ISD for two years as a kindergarten teacher. Pearland ISD will provide any resources available to support Mrs. Copeland, her family and the school’s staff and students.”

