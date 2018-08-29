A bus driver shortage in Pearland is creating extra work for some employees and opening new opportunities to the public.

Pearland Independent School District is short 18 bus drivers. Where the district is lacking in drivers, it makes up with character.

“That’s why I do it, for the kids,” said Transportation Director, Raul Cruz.

After 40 years in the business, Cruz finds himself prepared to fill in, ready to enjoy the conversation.

“Talking to the kids,” said Cruz. “Talking to them, hope they had a good day in school even starting off their day.”

Cruz and other staff have started the school year on call. Mechanics, office staff and administration all fill in behind the wheel. The extra work puts a strain on day-to-day transportation operations.

“We run into things like overtime whether it’s in the afternoons or the weekends to get those duties accomplished,” said Pearland HR Director, Sundie Dahlkamp.

Dahlkamp says the district offers new drivers paid CDL training, six hours of work per day, extra paid routes and the third highest starting pay in the area.

The district hopes their enticing incentives are enough to spur up drivers although the school year has already started.

You can visit Pearland ISD's website to apply for a position.

