PEARLAND, Texas — Studies show high schoolers need more sleep, so school start times may be on the move in Pearland.

But probably not anytime soon.

“When it comes to start times, everybody’s impacted,” said Pearland ISD board trustee Mike Floyd.

Floyd was first elected to the school board as a high school senior and supports tinkering with school start times, especially for teenagers.

“There’s clear scientific consensus from every major publication and university that’s done a study on it that says that start times are just way too early for high school kids,” Floyd said. “And that we’ve got to do what we can to move it back.”

Floyd and fellow trustees met with parents and others just this week about the possibilities, although changing start times proved to be unpopular in a district-wide survey conducted last year.

“The function of the board, though, is to do what’s best and not what’s most popular,” Floyd said. “We look at that and make the determination when we have to.”

Suggested start times in the survey included moving elementary start times back from 8 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. Middle schools would start earlier, too. They would go from 8:45 a.m. to 8 a.m. High schools would start an hour and a half later, going from 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

“I mean, high school has been the same since I was in school,” one parent said. “So why change it now?”

Parents know other districts, including Houston ISD, have changed start times recently. But even the slightest difference can disrupt family schedules. That’s particularly true for those who drop off younger children before work.

“I think it’s just a little too early for them at this moment,” a parent said.

“For me, I would be against it,” said another.

Floyd considers the budget the biggest hurdle, since changing times could cost an estimated $8 million when you factor in associated expenses like bus route changes.

“Right now, as it stands, the changes don’t look like they’re happening anytime soon,” Floyd said.

Floyd said discussions will continue.

© 2018 KHOU