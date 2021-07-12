Remembering Pearl Harbor: Sailor killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest in Winnie on 80th anniversary of attack

Navy Seaman 2nd Class Charles Louis Saunders was laid to rest Tuesday in Fairview Cemetery 80 years to the day of his death.

WINNIE, Texas — A hometown hero who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 was finally laid to rest in Southeast Texas on Tuesday.

Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the surprise attack and the death of Navy Seaman 2nd Class Charles Louis Saunders, who was killed during the attack.

Family and friends gathered in Winnie to say goodbye and pay their final respects a week after his remains were finally brought home from Hawaii.

It appeared as if the whole town shut down for the burial of Saunders on Tuesday.



Flags, firetrucks and salutes were everywhere along with students from East Chambers ISD to honor the fallen veteran.

It was a historic moment for Winnie and for the United States as Saunders was laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery exactly 80 years after his death.



Saunders died on December 7, 1941, aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack.

When his remains were found, technology was not advanced enough to identify them.



His family never stopped fighting to find him and thanks to advances in technology Saunders' remains were eventually identified.

This led to his homecoming and some tender moments for his family.

"Laying in there is his full navy uniform, down to then hands with gloves. And his hands are crossed at his waist just lying there. It’s just the most precious thing you’ve ever seen," his niece, Karen Dooley said.

Dooley was surprised to see the entire community come together.

She said when Saunders' remains arrived in Chambers County, flags were hanging and fire trucks were lined up with people saluting.