You may not know that Pearland is said to have lost many of its pear orchards during the great Galveston hurricane. Now, there’s a new crop of pears, but you can’t pick these. They’re four-foot tall pears decorating parts of the city.

“We just decided to put pears back in Pearland because we promote us as “Pear-land,” said Kim Sinistore with the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau.

City leaders took submissions from local and regional artists while corporate sponsors and others paid for the pears. They began as plain white fiberglass shells shaped like a pear and became works of art like the one Roberto Barron calls “Infinite Diversity.”

“I’ve been here most of my life and I’ve seen just a lot of different cultures just coming together and mixing together,” said Barron.

Barron met me at his pear near Pearland City Hall. Different colored fish on his pear represent different types of people adrift in a space of opportunity. A special fish near the top represents something closer to home.

“It’s kind of a dedication to my mother who passed away,” said Barron.

Barron’s pear is one of 20 at 10 different locations across Pearland. Some are bunched in groups. Others stand alone in front of businesses.

“We’re really just looking to beautify Pearland with artistic pears,” said Sinistore.

It’s a sweet dedication to a city more and more people are calling home.

Find more information on the Pear-Scape project, including locations and activities click here.

