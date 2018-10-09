HOUSTON — September 10 marked not only another busy day in the tropics but also the traditional peak of hurricane season.

Monday morning at Houston Transtar, radars showed several tropical systems in the Atlantic.

“In the short time I’ve been doing emergency management for about 10 years, this is certainly something we rarely see in terms of these many storms already out there and two or three potentially to emerge,” said Francisco Sanchez, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator with Harris County Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Sanchez says the last time he saw a similar level of activity was in 2008 during Hurricane Ike.

In May, just before the June 1 start of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center predicted it would most likely be at or near normal, with up to 16 named storms and nine hurricanes. In August, the NHC lowered that prediction to up to 13 named storms and up to seven hurricanes.

According to employees at the National Weather Service – Houston/Galveston, there have been nine named storms and five hurricanes as of Monday.

“What was supposed to be a pretty quiet season is proving to be anything but,” said KHOU 11 meteorologist Brooks Garner.

Garner says the days around September 10 are so active because it’s when the Gulf sees the warmest water temperatures to fuel a hurricane and the least amount of wind shear to break it up.

“In the couple of weeks leading up to this date and the couple of weeks after is when we’ve seen our huge hurricanes: Hurricane Ike in 2008, Carla 57 years ago,” said Garner. “The list goes on and on.”

Garner said between three to six hurricanes usually form in the Atlantic basin during an average season, and 2018 appears on track to equal or even surpass that figure.

However, he points out that all it takes is one bad storm, like 1992’s Category 5 Hurricane Andrew in South Florida, to cause catastrophic damage.

On Monday, meteorologists and emergency officials were keeping an eye on a potential tropical development in the Gulf.

“It’s a little early, but it’s a very real possibility,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez says that possibility is concerning, with more rain expected to fall into bayous and saturate the ground during the week.

“Our preparations are quite simple,” said Sanchez. “We’re already reaching out to partners, let them know this is gonna be a wet week.”

Sanchez is urging citizens to prepare and says the Ready Harris app can show users how to build a disaster plan, and it can also send them real-time alerts.

Hurricane season lasts through November 30.

