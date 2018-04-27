HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A truck blindsided a 7-year-old boy Friday, sending him to the hospital for severe head injuries.

We're told by the child's mother he is now in stable condition.

Harris County Pct. 4 constables responded to apartment homes in the 9900 block of West FM 1960 around 4 p.m. Friday. They found the child being attended to by neighbors, including the driver of the truck.

Constables say two children ran out from an alley way, catching the driver of the truck off guard.

The boy was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he immediately underwent surgery. Constables say they later contacted the child’s parents.

Parents KHOU 11 News spoke to say they’re less frustrated with the driver and more with the blind spots found at practically each corner of their neighborhood.

“We really don’t have anywhere else safe for them to play other than their playground. Being that the apartment is as open as it is, I have problems coming out of my garage when cars are coming by. So I know it’s going to be an issue with the kids,” said Miracle Young.

© 2018 KHOU