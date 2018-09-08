HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Precinct 4 plans to add 300 patrol deputies to local school districts this school year.

Constable Mark Herman and his staff on Thursday met with police chiefs of Spring ISD, Tomball ISD, Klein ISD, Cy-Fair ISD, Humble ISD and Aldine ISD -- the five independent school districts in the precinct. They discussed student safety and team collaboration for the upcoming school year.

The addition of deputies will aid the police chiefs’ current layer of protection in schools, Constable Herman said.

