HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An 8-year-old girl was ejected from a car after her mother’s car was struck in a a head-on collision in northwest Harris County Wednesday morning.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, it happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of West Rayford.

Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said the child was ejected from the car after a suspected distracted driver struck her mother’s car.

The child was taken by Life Flight to a local hospital. Herman said the child may not survive her injuries.

Pct 4 is working a Head on Collison Motor Vehicle accident in the 7800 block of W. Rayford. An 8 year old female is being life flighted. Please avoid the area. — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 16, 2018

