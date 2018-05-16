HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An 8-year-old girl is still in the intensive care unit at Memorial Hermann Hospital after she was critically injured in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in the Augusta Pines area.

The crash is being blamed on distracted driving, according to Precinct 4 constable deputies.

“Through our investigation, we later determined the at-fault driver was being distracted by something in the vehicle,” said Pct. Four Constable Mark Herman.

Herman would not elaborate on what the distraction may have been and no charges have been filed, however, the constable says the at-fault driver will be charged.

Safaa Ali was being driven to school by her mother when the crash happened on the 7800 block of West Rayford Road.

The second grader was riding in the back seat of the minivan when a woman driving a Land Rover veered into the oncoming lane of traffic.

Safaa was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown to the front of the vehicle with her head hitting the windshield.

Family members say Safaa is heavily involved in the Girl Scouts and was her troop’s top cookie seller this year.

They say they are praying she will survive.

Safaa’s mother and the driver of the Land Rover were wearing seatbelts and were not seriously injured in the crash, according to deputies.

