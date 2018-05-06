HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – There are typically more than 30 hot car deaths each year nationwide. In Harris County, there was a second hot car incident in the past 24 hours.

That one involved a 4-year-old. At first it was reported a 4-year-old boy and a dog were found by a witness inside a hot car around 9:30 p.m. Temperatures around that time hovered around 85 degrees.

However, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, the 4-year-old's mother accidentally locked her son in the car and notified authorities immediately.

EMS was called to check out the boy because he spent 10 minutes in the warm car.

“At night we also have during the summer temperatures 70s and 80s. In a locked car you can experience an emergency,” Porfirio Villarreal, public information officer for the Houston Health Department, said.

Hours earlier, authorities say a 9-month-old died after spending three hours inside a hot car. Houston health department officials says hot cars can be dangerous day or night.

“Body temperatures rise within 10 to 15 minutes to 106 and that's an emergency because you start having that damage to the brain and to other vital organs so within a short period of time you're in an emergency,” Villarreal said.

If you do spot a unattended child in the car, authorities say you should still call 911 to have someone check out the situation just to make sure no one is in the danger no matter the time of day.

© 2018 KHOU