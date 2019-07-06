HOUSTON — As temperatures climb close to the century mark this weekend, authorities are hoping to stop another child from dying inside a hot car.

According to KidsandCars.org, at least 10 deaths have been reported across the country.

The nonprofit organization is dedicated to raising awareness about this danger. It’s as easy as putting a placard anywhere inside your car to remind you to look before you lock.

It’s a tool Dikeisha Whitlock-Pryer wishes would have helped save her son’s life.

“They trust you to watch over me and make sure I’m protected. They also pray that I’m never neglected,” Whitlock-Pryer reads part of a poem dedicated to her son Raymond, or RJ, as she loved to call him.

It’s called “Please, Don’t Forget About ME!” The haunting title and words were written after the 3-year-old died last July.

RJ had been left inside a hot daycare van for hours.

“RJ would have never, he would have never been in a daycare that wasn’t safe. I wouldn’t have paid somebody to kill my baby,” Whitlock-Pryer said. “They just failed him. They all failed him that day.”

She’s teamed up with Harris County Precinct 1 to stop another preventable death from taking place.

“It was so senseless. All the driver and the chaperone and the directors and the teachers had to do was count," Whitlock-Pryer said.

KidsandCars.org stated last year was the deadliest year on record for hot car deaths with 52 kids dying in the U.S. including RJ.

Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen has created the placards to remind people about their precious cargo.

“It can be placed anywhere in your car where its visible and it will constantly remind you to look in the back before you get out of that car," Rosen said.

The popular traffic app Waze is also on board. The mobile app now has the option to give people visual and audio reminders to check for kids in the back.

For RJ’s mom, the pain of what happened will never go away, but her mission now is that her son’s death won’t be in vain.

Precinct 1 is offering placards for free. You can pick them up in person at 1302 Preston Street or request them by visiting Precinct 1’s website.

Poem: "Please, Don’t Forget About ME!"

I know you have a lot going on, but please understand, I can’t do most things on my own!

I am here for you to take care of me, so my mom and dad shouldn’t have to worry!

They trust you to watch over me and make sure I am protected, they also pray, that I am never neglected!

I am just a child that is so care free, all I ask is that you, please, don’t forget about ME!

I have oh so much growing to do, I love to laugh, play, and run around too!

My mom and dad love me so very much, and I love to feel their warm and gentle touch!

I am dropped off daily and left in your care….you see, again I ask, that you please don’t forget about ME!

If we happen to take a trip and leave day care, make sure I am accounted for, everywhere!

From the time we leave, to the time we get back, it is important for you, to not get sidetracked!

Count once, count twice, count three times more, please, make sure we all walk through the door!

None of us should be left unattended, make sure the rules are followed, as recommended!

I don’t want my parents to come and look for me, only to find out, that you forgot all about ME!

And if their next day, has to start without me, their lives will never be the same, I can guarantee!

The questions of how, why, when and where, will be hardest for them to bear!

I’m sorry, is not something they will want to hear, losing me was their biggest fear!

All of this could have been prevented, if the rules that are set, would have been implemented!

I am their baby, their joy, their most prized possession, please don’t forget about ME, is my only suggestion!

