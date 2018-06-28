HOUSTON – A second suspect is facing charges in relation to the theft of more than $33,000 worth of inventory from Home Depot stores across the Houston area.

Jose Hernandez was arrested Thursday morning at his home in north Houston. Authorities say Hernandez is a manager at a pawn shop on Jensen Drive, where they found much of the stolen goods.

Jose Hernandez is under arrest on charge of organized crime for his alleged role in the theft over $37,000 worth of inventory from Home Depot stores across the greater Houston area. Hernandez is a pawn shop manager who facilitated pawn & sale of illegally obtained merchandise. pic.twitter.com/Tq0MhXw4oY — Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) June 28, 2018

They say Hernandez and Juan Carlos Lopez devised a scheme to swap bar code stickers off expensive items at Home Depot before replacing them with bar code stickers from much cheaper items.

Lopez was arrested for theft June 22.

Hernandez is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

