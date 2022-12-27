Attorney for suspect in TakeOff shooting death confident bond will be reduced to $300K

Attorneys for Patrick Clark are trying to get his bond reduced from $1 million to $300,000.

HOUSTON — The man charged with murdering Migos rapper TakeOff went before a judge again Tuesday morning for another bond hearing.

Patrick Clark's lawyer wants a judge to reduce his bond from $1 million to $300,000 and she's confident it will happen within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Clark's bond was originally set at $2 million but the judge reduced it during his last court appearance.

Letitia Quinones, Clark's attorney, is hoping the judge reduces the bond to $300,000 by proving that Clark did not intend to flee the country following the shooting.

"We're fairly certain that based on what occurred today, the judge has finalized what his decision will be and that is we provide the ID passport card as well as the judge amending the conditions and his bond tomorrow should be lowered to $300,000," she said.