United Airlines will be offering “financial compensation” to passengers on board a frightening flight Sunday from New Orleans to Houston.

The airline says the plane experienced a mechanical issue with its air pressurization when the oxygen masks deployed while the plane was thousands of feet in the air.

“[I] tried to stay calm but deep down I was like, ‘Man, I just want to get back home to our kids safely,’” said United Airlines Flight 520 passenger Carol London.

London and her husband were returning to Houston following a wedding in New Orleans over the weekend.

She says the air conditioning was not working on the plane prior to take off but things did not get scary until the plane had reached its cruising altitude, soon after the flight attendants started beverage service.

“Everyone was just kind of stunned and [the flight attendants] booked it back to the back of the plane and we didn’t hear anything else,” London said. “I guess they sat down. Everyone was just kind of looking around for what to do and it was about five minutes before they came on the intercom and said, ‘Put your mask on, we’re going to get to a safer cruising altitude.’”

London says it was a turbulent descent to 10,000 feet where passengers were told they could remove their masks.

She says one passenger, who was using the bathroom at the time the cabin began to lose pressure, thought he was having a heart attack.

“He thought he was having a heart attack because there was no oxygen in the plane,” London said. “Because he was holding his chest as he went back to his seat and he and his wife were pretty scared. Then all of a sudden the masks dropped down and they knew it wasn’t him having a heart attack, it was because there was no oxygen in the plane because it wasn’t pressurized right.”

London and her husband received emailed travel vouchers Tuesday afternoon for $150 toward future trips on board United Airlines flights.

