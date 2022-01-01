HCSO: 3 passengers die after being ejected from van during 2-vehicle crash on Barker Cypress

Two of the passengers died at the scene, while another died at the hospital, investigators said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three people died after they were ejected from a van during a two-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County early Saturday morning, deputies said.

This happened around 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of Barker Cypress Road near Barkers Branch Drive.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a silver Toyota Rav4 was heading north on Barker Cypress when a red Toyota Sienna heading south failed to yield and turned in front of the Rav4. There were six people in the Sienna with four of the passengers, three women and a man, being ejected from the van during the crash.

Two of the passengers who were ejected -- a man and a woman -- were pronounced dead at the scene, while another two women were transported by Life Flight to a local hospital, deputies said. One of the women was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

All of the other people involved in the crash were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Investigators said the woman driving the Rav4 showed signs of intoxication at the scene.

Deputies said there were several witnesses to the crash, and they are also looking for surveillance video of the incident.

The case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.