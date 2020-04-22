Passenger trapped in wreckage after hitting, collapsing garage in northwest Harris County

It took firefighters about 10 or 15 minutes to free the man from the wreckage.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a crash that sent a passenger to the hospital by Life Flight early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at about 3 a.m. at 899 West Road.

Sheriff Ed Gonzales first reported that the driver was pinned inside of the vehicle following the crash and had to be freed from the wreckage, but that is not the case.

During the crash, the driver failed to drive in a single lane the car left the roadway with excessive speed likely a factor, the sheriff said in an update. The car struck a utility pole, demolished a fence before plowing into an empty garage in the backyard of a residence.

The structure collapsed as a result leaving a male backseat passenger pinned inside. The driver and the front seat passenger ran from the scene before first responders arrived.

The sheriff said the backseat passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported by Life Flight to a local hospital. No update on his condition was available.

The driver of the vehicle was later located, showed signs of intoxication and was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries from the crash, the sheriff said.

No word on what charges the driver faces or the whereabouts of the other passenger who fled the scene.

A nearby resident told KHOU 11 cameras another driver crashed onto the same property just a few days prior.

