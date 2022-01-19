HPD: Passenger dies after being ejected from rollover crash on the North Loop

The freeway is closed in the area as of 4:50 a.m. and is not expected to open until close to 5:30 a.m.

HOUSTON — A passenger died after being ejected from an SUV during a crash on the 610 North Loop early Wednesday, according to Houston police.

This happened just before 2 a.m. near McCarty Street. The freeway is closed in the area as of 4:50 a.m. and is not expected to open until close to 5:30 a.m.

Police said the SUV crashed into the guardrail and flipped several times and a passenger. A passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger does not appear to have been wearing a seatbelt during the crash, police said.

Police said they suspect that the crash may have been alcohol related.