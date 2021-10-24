Texas EquuSearch joins search for 17-year-old Pasadena girl who has been missing for a week

This Deer Park High School senior was last seen at her apartment complex on 4415 Shaver.

PASADENA, Texas — For nearly a week now, Tracy Byrd has spent her days looking for her 17-year-old daughter Zoe Templeton.

Her daughter was last seen at the Windshire Apartments on 4415 Shaver Street in Pasadena. Her mom has been passing out flyers, visiting hospitals and police stations, doing everything in her power to find her daughter.

"She is a really good kid she has never run away and doesn’t sneak out. Doesn’t break the rules," said Zoe's mother Tracy Byrd.

Tracy said the last time she saw her daughter Zoe was last Sunday right after work. She said Zoe works at the Dollar Tree on Fairmont near Allen-Genoa Rd. She got a ride home right before 9 p.m.

"She came in and said I love you goodnight to the both of us," said Byrd.

But the next morning her mom says she was gone.

"I went straight to her room, first thing like I always do and she wasn’t there," said Byrd.

17-year-old Zoe Templeton went missing nearly a week ago from Pasadena. Her mom is asking for your help to find her. She thinks someone might have her daughter. The story coming up on @KHOU at 10. https://t.co/DqceULxmF7 pic.twitter.com/MKwyqZXncV — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) October 25, 2021

Her mom says Zoe left her wallet behind, her charger, and her house keys. She even left the door unlocked, Something her mom says is very unusual.

"Maybe someone lured her outside. Maybe she went out to sit on the playground and make a phone call I don’t know," said Byrd. "I believe that she went outside with every intention of coming back in. I don’t think she intended to leave here."

Texas EquuSearch has joined police in the search. They tell us they’ve been looking for her but so far they’re out of leads.

MISSING: Zoe Templeton - Pasadena, Texas (10/17/21) 17-year-old Zoe Templeton was last seen near the 4400 block of S.... Posted by Texas EquuSearch on Thursday, October 21, 2021

Another odd thing, her mom says, her Snapchat has been deleted.

"Yes, I believe that it was on Snapchat. Because her Snapchat is gone. Like it disappeared everyone is friends with her nobody can see her and find it," said Byrd.

In the meantime, her mom hopes that someone with information can come forward and help bring her daughter home.

"I think somebody has her. I think somebody has her and I don’t know how to save her," said Byrd.

Zoe was last seen wearing a red and black tie-dye hoodie with black checkered shoes. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. According to officers, she has blue eyes and reddish brown hair.

If you have any information that could help investigators in the search you are told to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 713-477-1511 or TexasEqueaserch 281-309-9500.