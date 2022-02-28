Several businesses damaged after strip mall fire in Pasadena, firefighters say

At least three businesses were damaged in the fire that started early Monday morning.

PASADENA, Texas — A large fire caused damage to several businesses at a strip mall on Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

When the Pasadena Fire Department crews arrived, they say they saw several businesses in flames.

Pasadena's fire chief says they were able to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the strip mall, but unfortunately could not save three businesses.

Property owners got word of the awful news.

"I mean it’s pretty devastating," said Pasadena Fire Chief Lanny Armstrong. "Two o’clock in the morning you get here and your business is on fire.

Armstrong says the age and size of the building made fighting the fire more difficult, with one roof on the brink of collapsing. Pasadena FD called for help early during the fire.

"Because of the size of the building, the size of the strip center and the age...this has probably been here 50 years. So we wanted to get some help early."

The Houston Fire Department was called out and aided Pasadena fire crews to get ahold of the fire.

Armstrong says they believe the fire started in the nail salon portion of the strip mall which is damaged the most.