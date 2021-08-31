1 hurt in Pasadena apartment fire | Watch live video from Air 11

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as HFD continues to battle the flames.

PASADENA, Texas — Houston firefighters are battling a fire in Pasadena early Tuesday.

Firefighters are currently on the scene at 3635 S Shaver at Allen Genoa after receiving reports of an apartment on fire.

"Crews report heavy fire on scene. Will update as more information becomes available. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic," HFD tweeted.

At least one person was airlifted to the hospital and is being treated for burn injuries, firefighters at the scene said.

As of 6:15 a.m., firefighters were still battling flames.