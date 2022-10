The Pasadena Police Department says it will be conducting a bomb exercise at its police range on Genoa-Red Bluff.

PASADENA, Texas — Don’t be alarmed if you hear several loud booms in the Pasadena area Tuesday afternoon.

The Pasadena Police Department said it will be conducting a bomb exercise at its police range on Genoa-Red Bluff.

The exercise will start at 2 p.m. and consist of six detonations, which may be heard in the surrounding area.

Pasadena PD has conducted exercises like this before with the most recent being earlier this year.