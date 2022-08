Four detonations might be heard by residents during the exercise Tuesday night, according to police.

PASADENA, Texas — Pasadena residents are being warned that they could hear a series of explosions during a planned bomb exercise on Tuesday.

The Pasadena Police Department said they will be conducting the exercise around 6:30 p.m. at the Pasadena Police Range on Genoa Red Bluff Road near the Bayport North Industrial Park.

The exercise will consist of four planned detonations that might be heard by surrounding residents and businesses.

Police did not say how long the exercise will last.