Pasadena detective dies from COVID-19, police say

Det. Pedro 'Pete' Mejia Jr. was 16-year Pasadena police veteran and former U.S. Army sergeant.

PASADENA, Texas — A detective with the Pasadena Police Department died from complications related to the coronavirus, according to officials.

Det. Pedro 'Pete' Mejia Jr. passed away Saturday. He had been with the department for nearly 16 years.

Mejia served in the U.S. Army, where he was deployed twice. During his military service, he was awarded numerous certifications, badges, commendations and medals for his outstanding performance while rising to the rank of sergeant.

Pete joined Pasadena police in 2005 and went on to serve in a variety of roles including uniformed patrol, DWI Task Force and an investigator in the Narcotics Division.

Pasadena police released the following statement that read, in part:

"Throughout his tenure, Pete displayed the highest of standards in professionalism, as he was known for the quality of his work and his willingness to help others. He had a friendly and polite bearing, which inspired everyone around him. His exceptional work ethic and informal leadership were founded on a great compassion for the community that he faithfully and selflessly served. His diplomatic and personal touch, along with his infectious smile, will stay with us always. Our hearts and prayers go out to the entire Mejia family as they mourn the loss of such an integral part of their lives."

Freeport Police Department also released a statement.