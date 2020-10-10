Pasadena police officer injured in southeast Houston crash

Police said the officer, who is a sergeant and a 25-year Pasadena Police Department veteran, was in uniform and on his police motorcycle when the crash happened.

PASADENA, Texas — A Pasadena police officer was injured Saturday in a major crash in southeast Houston.

The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of Almeda Genoa. Police said the officer, who is a sergeant and a 25-year Pasadena Police Department veteran, was in uniform and on his police motorcycle when the crash happened.

A witness told police the sergeant and driver of another vehicle approached one another in opposite directions on Almeda Genoa. The witness said the car began turning left in front of the sergeant’s motorcycle when the sergeant sounded his siren to alert the car driver. The witness said the car driver continued turning into the motorcycle’s path.