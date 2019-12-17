PASADENA, Texas — A Pasadena police officer was injured in a crash Monday while on his way to help an off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy.

The officer had to be extricated from his vehicle, officials confirmed. He was taken to Memorial Hermann with a broken arm.

At about 7:34 p.m., the Pasadena Police Department said they received a call from the HCSO deputy for assistance. The deputy was working an off-duty gig at Bayshore Hospital.

While responding to the call, the Pasadena officer was involved in a crash at Watters and Spencer Highway.

There's no word on who was at fault and if anyone else was injured in the crash.

