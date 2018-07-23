Pasadena — Search and recovery efforts in San Marcos continued Monday evening following a deadly apartment fire.

The fire broke out on Friday morning at the Iconic Village Apartments.

The death toll has climbed to four people. Five people are officially unaccounted for, including a Pasadena native.

David Ortiz, a graduate of Pasadena Memorial High School, has not been seen or heard from since the fire.

“We’ve lost so much. We’ve lost the love, energy, optimism and potential of these young souls," said San Marcos mayor John Thomaides.

So far investigators have not identified the victims.

“We do not have an origin for the fire. We do not know where the fire started at this time," said Kelly Kistner, fire marshal for the City of San Marcos.

Tish Eubanks, who knows Ortiz and his family, said he is a phenomenal kid.

“He’s a great student. Played football. Just involved in school. Just every teachers dream,” Eubanks said.

She is holding out hope he made it out alive.

“They just dropped everything and got in the car and went to San Marcos immediately,” Eubanks said.

Eubanks said Ortiz’s mother is trying to grasp with the tragedy in San Marcos that’s also impacting those living in Pasadena.

“I think she’s probably really in shock. You just don’t expect this for your child,” Eubanks said.

The bodies recovered have been taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner's office for autopsy.

