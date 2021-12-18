Pasadena firefighter severely injured, struck by hit-and-run driver during Santa Project

Chief Fire Marshal David Brannon said the firefighter was tossed about 30 feet.

PASADENA, Texas — A firefighter with the Pasadena Fire Department is in the hospital with severe injuries Saturday night after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.

It all happened during the department's annual Santa Project event.

Chief Fire Marshal David Brannon said the firefighter was directing traffic at the intersection of Pasadena Boulevard and Dewberry Lane about 8:40 p.m.

That's when the unidentified driver of an SUV rapidly approached and hit the firefighter, tossing him about 30 feet, the chief said. The driver reportedly fled the scene.

Unfortunately Santa Project will be suspended until further notice. One of our firefighters has been severely injured and , we are asking for prayers! Posted by Pasadena Fire Department Station 4 on Saturday, December 18, 2021

Brannon said the firefighter was responsive and alert at the scene, but he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"Everyone please pray for our fellow firefighter," Brannon said.

During Santa Project, the firefighters go around in their fire engines, passing out candy and spreading holiday cheer.

PFD Station 4 said the event has been suspended until further notice.