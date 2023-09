Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the injured was flown to an area hospital.

PASADENA, Texas — Two people were killed and three others injured in a crash Saturday night on the Beltway 8 feeder road, Pasadena police said.

This happened around 5:40 p.m. near Crenshaw Road.

The road was shut down for multiple hours.