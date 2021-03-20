Fire breaks out at church in Pasadena

It broke about 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Pasadena Boulevard, according to fire marshals.

PASADENA, Texas — A local church caught fire Saturday morning in the Pasadena area, according to the Pasadena Fire Marshall's Office.

Pasadena firefighters responded to the Community of Christ church in the 1100 block of Pasadena Boulevard about 7:29 a.m. Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building's roof.

Investigators said there were initial reports of a child inside the burning structure, but no one was found when firefighters made their way inside. They believe the building was vacant at the time.

A witness recorded this cellphone video of the burning church as emergency crews responded to the scene:

Firefighters did make it outside safely before the roof eventually collapsed due to the flames.

No firefighters or civilians were injured, officials said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

In the past, homeless people have broken into the church for shelter from the cold, according to reports from the scene.