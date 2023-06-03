x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman accused of stealing from Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, using money for plastic surgery, trips

Bond for Jamie Huffar was set at $1.5 million Monday.

More Videos

PASADENA, Texas — A woman was accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce over the past five years.

Jamie Huffar was in court on Monday, where a judge set her bond at $1.5 million. She’s charged with misapplication of fiduciary property, fraud and forgery.

According to prosecutors, she used per position as financial administrator to steal money from the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and used the money on plastic surgery, trips and other personal expenses.

If Huffar is able to make bond, she’ll be placed on 24-hour house arrest.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out