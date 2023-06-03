Woman accused of stealing from Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, using money for plastic surgery, trips

Bond for Jamie Huffar was set at $1.5 million Monday.

PASADENA, Texas — A woman was accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce over the past five years.

Jamie Huffar was in court on Monday, where a judge set her bond at $1.5 million. She’s charged with misapplication of fiduciary property, fraud and forgery.

According to prosecutors, she used per position as financial administrator to steal money from the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and used the money on plastic surgery, trips and other personal expenses.